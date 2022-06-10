On an Instagram live broadcast, Soulja Boy allegedly made light of Trouble’s death. The rapper was shot and killed last week.

Soulja Boy allegedly mocked rapper Trouble’s death in an Instagram live broadcast. Trouble was shot and killed at a female friend’s apartment on June 5th. The late rapper and Soulja Boy had a history of public feuds that unfolded on social media in recent years.

In a near 22-minute video, Soulja Boy appeared to reference Trouble and their spat on social media, followed by his death.

“Dudes be talking tough as hell to me on the internet like they gangstas… and then go out like some hoes. That shit crazy as fuck, bruh. These ****** really be bitches, bruh. How you so tough on the fucking internet and getting killed in real life? Tough-ass, internet-ass *****. Bitch-ass boy. Fuck you talking ’bout? I feel like I’m the only ***** that got some sense.”

“I told these ****** to they face they was some hoes, though. These ****** pussy… This like the fifth ***** talk shit end up dead. Anybody else wanna talk some shit to Big Draco? Where y’all at? Do anybody else got something to say to Big Draco?! Please get in line, you dead-ass ******.” he continued.

Trouble and Soulja Boy got into a feud last year when the former took issue with the release of Soulja Boy’s ‘Stretch Some’. The single came out shortly after the passing of Young Dolph, whom Soulja had also exchanged words with.

“I like da lil silly shit soulja Be doin time to time, its entertainment, I get it. Dont Be no puss azz ***** an drop no song kalled ‘stretch sump’ da next dayy as if u got active in my dawg losin his life dou! ? Das ho shit luh Bruh @souljaboy an u kno wuzzam wit me.” Trouble tweeted at the time.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Soulja had then retaliated in a series of tweets of his own, saying: “That song been out but what u wanna do *****? U sound touch as hell on the internet fuck u talking about *****.. Police ass ***** @TroubleDTE.”

He then added what seemed like a threat to Trouble: “Bitch-ass boy you could be next @TroubleDTE.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Soulja Boy’s Instagram Live: