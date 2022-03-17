Soulja Boy took to Instagram to respond to Pete Davidson’s leaked text messages with Kanye, and he was not happy about them.

In a recent Instagram live, Soulja Boy addressed the leaked messages between Kanye and Pete Davidson. Soulja Boy came to the defense of Kanye and was angry with Pete for the infamous “I’m in bed with your wife” text. The texts were coming in hot straight out of the gate. Beginning with a long message from Pete.

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—–g lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f— up.”

“Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?” Ye replied. “In bed with your wife,” Davidson responded with a photo of him shirtless in bed.

“You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me,” the jokester seems to have written in a text, later adding, “I’ve had your back even though you treat me like s— because I want everything to be smooth,” Pete said.

Soulja Boy appeared to take offense to this, as he chimed in on his Instagram live recently to get some things off his chest.

“Pete Davidson, PSA. Watch your fucking mouth when you talking to Kanye like that … I dont know who the fuck you think you is … But you’re not [indescernable]. Do not talk to Kanye like that no more or you’re gonna have me on your ass … Fuck is you talking about ‘Im in the bed with your wife … Boy, do not talk to Ye like that. Can’t nobody talk to Ye like that but me n***a. Watch your mouth Skete … N***a talking bout “I’m in the bed with your wife.” We will come over there and moosh your little ass”

Soulja continued in another clip posted in the Twitter thread.