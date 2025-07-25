South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have jokingly responded to backlash from the White House over the Season 27 premiere.

Airing on Wednesday night, the episode portrayed Donald Trump as pourly endowed and in bed with Satan, a depiction previously reserved for Saddam Hussein in 1999 movie South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. The Trump White House returned with a fiery statement, labelling the show “fourth-rate” and accusing it of lacking originality.

“We’re terribly sorry,” joked Parker during an interview at Comic-Con, with neither creator elaborating further (via Deadline). The pair later explained that much of the episode was created in just three days before it aired.

“We were like, ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this,’” Parker explained. “We were reading stuff in the newspaper, and were like, ‘Let’s put that in there!’”

Parker added that most of Paramount’s notes on the – titled “Sermon on the Mount” – involved Trump’s penis, which they depicted in both an animated scene and a deep-fake PSA with a nude Trump.

“They were like, ‘We’re gonna blur the penis,’ and we’re like, ‘No, you’re not gonna blur the penis,’” he revealed.

Stone added, “If we put eyes on the penis, we won’t blur it. That was a whole conversation with grown up people for four fucking days! It’s a character.”

Taylor Rogers, a spokesperson for the Trump administration, expressed disdain for the episode, criticising the Left for its perceived hypocrisy.

Rogers stated, “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after South Park for what they labelled as ‘offensive’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show.” The spokesperson further claimed that the show is clinging to relevance with uninspired ideas, while asserting that President Trump has achieved more in his tenure than any other president.

The moderator quipped that the creators likely have a subpoena coming their way from the US President- whose legal threats were extensively parodied during the episode. “It’s fine, man – I’m ready,” Parker replied.

Parker and Stone said that they don’t know how the rest of the season will unfold, admitting the teaser released ahead of the premiere was assembled purely to appease the network.

“We’re not doing any of that,” Parker said. Stone added with a smile, “No politics in the next ones. None. None of that shit.”