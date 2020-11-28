Ringo Starr and Peter Gabriel are among the artists taking part in a livestream for the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

Dubbed ‘Peace Through Music: A Global Event For Social Justice’, it’s a special celebration to mark the United Nations’ big landmark.

The lineup is absolutely huge, and it will feature new and archival performances by over 100 artists. There will be notable performances from varied artists such as Aloe Blacc, Annie Lennox, Mavis Staples, Run the Jewels with Josh Homme, Gary Clark Jr., Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready with Brandi Carlile, and Yo-Yo Ma.

There will also be extra special celebrity appearances by Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding, Megan Rapinoe, and Norman Lear.

The event is being produced by Playing for Change, which seeks to connect people around the world through music, in partnership with Blackbird Presents. They hope that the global virtual event will inspire people to act for peace, justice and equity, everywhere and for everyone.

“We are stronger together than we are apart, and it is an honour to partner with like-minded artists and charities that echo this sentiment,” Mark Johnson, Playing for Change’s Co-Founder said.

“The power of music is one tool we can use to united and eradicate racism, inequality, poverty, and alll other diseases that have plagued our world for much too long.”

Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund, added: “Music is a wonderful medium to raise awareness about our collective quest for peace, justice, equality, and dignity – the noble ideals of the United Nations. It is a powerful, unifying language that can help build bridges and advance social justice in all of its forms.”

The livestream will raise funds for a number of charitable organisations, among them the Playing for Change Foundation, The United Nations Population Fund, and The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

The all-star event will premiere exclusively on Facebook Live this GivingTuesday, December 1st at 3PM ET/7AM AEDT.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organisations to transform their communities and the world.

Visit the Playing for Change Facebook page for more information.

Check out the official trailer for Peace Through Music 2020: