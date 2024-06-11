It’s not looking good for Download Festival, with SPEED leading a new slew of acts dropping out of the festival.

Download Festival is set to take place this weekend in England, but some of the best rising hardcore bands from around the world won’t be there as initially planned.

After learning that Barclays, which has strong ties to arms companies selling weapons to Israel, is a sponsor of this year’s Download, SPEED and more decided to drop out of the festival.

“SPEED will no longer be playing Download Festival this Friday June 14 due to the recent news of Barclays Banks sponsorship of the event and their involvement in the war in Gaza,” the Sydney hardcore outfit announced on social media today.

SPEED will no longer be playing Download Festival this Friday June 14 due to the recent news of Barclays Banks sponsorship of the event and their involvement in the war in Gaza — SPEED (@gangcalledspeed) June 10, 2024

As per Stereogum, English thrash band Pest Control also announced their departure from the festival bill via Instagram.

“We have made the decision to pull out of our upcoming shows at Download Festival this week (Wednesday 12th June + Sunday 16th June),” Pest Control announced.

“This is due to us taking part in the boycott against Barclays Bank, who are Download Festival’s payment partner and sponsor. Barclays Bank oversees billions of dollars in investments and loans to companies whose weapons and technology are are used in Israel’s onslaught against the Palestinian people. We will not take part in an event whose sponsor profits from facilitating a genocide.

We’re sorry to anyone who was looking forward to seeing us perform. This is something we’ve been looking forward to for the best part of a year and was a big milestone for us as a band. However, we cannot sacrifice the principles held by this band and by the scene we come from and represent, just for personal gain.”

The boycott of Barclays is being spearheaded by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Alongside SPEED and Pest Control, other acts like Zulu and Scowl have also dropped out of Download.

At the time of writing, Download Festival hasn’t responded to the dropouts.

SPEED have plenty of shows lined up despite dropping out of Download. The band will tour Australia this August and September in support of their forthcoming debut album, Only One Mode. Check out their full Australian tour dates below.

SPEED 2024 Australian Tour