Hardcore band Speed have once again captured the spotlight with their latest single, “THE FIRST TEST”.

The track is a powerful precursor to their eagerly awaited debut album, ONLY ONE MODE, which is set to drop on July 12th.

“THE FIRST TEST” showcases a dynamic blend of hardcore intensity and unexpected elements like a tasteful flute break performed by vocalist Jem Siow. Lyrically speaking, it’s a bold statement of identity and community from Speed. The track delves into the experiences of marginalised individuals, with Siow reflecting on his experience as an Asian-born Australian.

The accompanying music video, a collaborative effort with friends Jack Rudder and Thomas Elliot, transitions from a raw parking lot mosh to a high-energy band performance (watch below).

Introducing themselves with their 2019 EP Demo 19, it was 2022’s debut EP Gang Called Speed which stamped Speed as the new face of Australian hardcore.

Over the past few years, Speed have taken on the world, becoming one of the most exciting up-and-coming hardcore bands on both a global and local scale. Aside from their Australian headline tour last year and a sold-out debut US headline tour, Speed have also performed throughout Europe and Asia.

Currently Speed are in the midst of a six-week North American tour, sharing stages with hardcore luminaries such as Knocked Loose, Show Me The Body, and Loathe. Following this, they will head to Europe for a series of shows and festival appearances, including slots at prestigious events like Download, Hellfest, and Flatspot World (more information here).

The hype surrounding Speed is no joke. Last year, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker met up with the band backstage and rocked their band merch a couple days later while walking along Bondi Beach, causing local hysteria, but he’s hardly the only one paying attention.

Speed’s “THE FIRST TEST” is out now. ONLY ONE MODE is out July 12th via Last Ride Records (AUS) / Flatspot Records (US) (pre-save/pre-order here).