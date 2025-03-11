The shortlist for the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards has been revealed, with heavy music favourites like SPEED and Parkway Drive making the cut.

After revealing the awards longlist last week, the publication’s editorial team took on the formidable task of choosing the final six acts for four categories: Best New Artist, Best Single, Best LP/EP, and Best Live Act.

The Rolling Stone Global Award was again judged by Rolling Stone’s global staff to acknowledge the Australian act that has made impressive international strides, while the returning Readers’ Choice category was chosen by the most discerning critics of all, the readers.

The result is the shortlist below, which features a strong selection of international stars and rising talents.

As they did in the longlist, Dom Dolla, Thelma Plum, and Amyl and the Sniffers are leading the charge, racking up multiple nominations across key categories.

The Readers’ Choice category will be contested by an impressive variety of acts, from icons like Delta Goodrem and Crowded House to up-and-comers like hardcore crew SPEED and post-punk outfits Radio Free Alice and Gut Health.

The prestigious Rolling Stone Global Award, meanwhile, will go to one of six major Australian acts who have been shining on the world stage: Dom Dolla, Kylie Minogue, Amyl and the Sniffers, Confidence Man, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, or Empire of the Sun.

The 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards are set to take over the ivy in Sydney on April 9th, celebrating the artists who have defined the past year in Australian music.

With a night dedicated to outstanding talent, boundary-pushing creativity, and unforgettable performances, the awards continue to cement their place as a major milestone on the industry calendar.

Proudly presented by American Apparel, JMC, and Shure, this year’s event promises to be bigger, bolder, and louder than ever. From chart-topping superstars to underground innovators, the nominees represent the very best of Australia’s music scene – acts who are shaping the future of sound both at home and on the global stage.

More details on the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards will be announced in due course, including performers, competitions, sponsors, and more.

2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards Shortlist

Best New Artist

3%

CYRIL

Becca Hatch

Mia Wray

Gut Health

9lives

Best Single

Amyl and the Sniffers – “U Should Not Be Doing That”

Empire of the Sun – “Changes”

Dom Dolla – “girl$”

Thelma Plum – “Freckles”

CYRIL – “Stumblin’ in”

Baker Boy – “KING”

Best LP/EP

Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Inhale/Exhale

Lime Cordiale – Enough of the Sweet Talk

Missy Higgins – The Second Act

Amy Shark – Sunday Sadness

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Wild God

Best Live Act

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Tones and I

Dom Dolla

Parkway Drive

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Readers’ Choice

Radio Free Alice

Thelma Plum

SPEED

Pond

Gut Health

G Flip

The Rions

Delta Goodrem

Crowded House

Keli Holiday

Rolling Stone Global Award

Dom Dolla

Kylie Minogue

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Empire of the Sun