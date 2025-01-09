Sydney hardcore band Speed has postponed several dates on their current tour as they continue to search for their missing friend, Aje (Chang-Wook Yeo).

The band shared the news on social media, asking their followers to assist in the search.

On Tuesday night, they canceled their appearance in Nambour, citing “an emergency.”

“Our brother “Aje” (Chang-Wook Yeo) has been missing since 3:45pm 6/1/2025. Last seen at Hanging Rock at Black Heath in the Blue Mountains region, where his phone and personal belongings were found there.

A search by local authorities has been stopped today due to the weather, so please be careful if around that area due to the terrain and potential danger.

He is a short Asian male, typically dressed in baggy clothes with glasses. His long hair has since been cut short. He speaks Korean and English. He lives in Sydney in Lidcombe so please keep an eye out in these areas too.

We do not have ANY further information, so please share this with friends, colleagues and if anyone has any information or has sighted anything please contact Katoomba Police Station on (02) 4782 8199”

Speed is currently touring across Australia to promote their debut album, ONLY ONE MODE. The album won them the award for Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Release at the 2024 Aria Awards.

The following dates have been postponed:

Tuesday, January 7th – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Thursday, January 9th – Dicey Riley’s, Wollongong NSW

Friday, January 10th – Drifter’s Wharf, Gosford NSW

Saturday, January 11th – Tattersalls Hotel, Penrith NSW

Sunday, January 12th – UC Hub, Canberra ACT

The band added: “We will regroup when we have more information to figure out the remaining January dates of the tour in Victoria and Adelaide. Thanks for your patience and understanding in this difficult time.””

Speed will share updates about their tour plans soon. If you have any information about Aje’s whereabouts, please contact Katoomba Police Station at (02) 4782 8199.