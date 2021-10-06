Nineties pop icons The Spice Girls are celebrating 25 years since they exploded on the music scene by partnering with Universal Music Group’s Bravado for a wide-ranging deal.

The agreement will see the Spice Girls and UMG “work hand-in-hand to deliver new products and capsule collections to retail partners around the world”, the label said.

“We are so excited to be working with Bravado again, especially in this our 25th anniversary year and are looking forward to collaborating with the team,” the Spice Girls said in a statement.

Added Richelle Parham, president of global e-commerce and business development for UMG: “We are thrilled to partner with The Spice Girls, to create new and exciting product lines and to expand the band’s connection directly with their loyal Superfans.

“We will also engage with our global retail partners to bring their iconic brand, style and empowering message to fans and stores internationally. Bravado will work closely with UMG operations around the world on the launch of Spice 25 and beyond, to expand their legacy and cultural impact for years to come.”

The Spice Girls were comprised of Mel B, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham, who first took the world by storm with the release of debut album Spice on November 4th, 1996 via Virgin Records.

Earlier this year, Geri Horner – aka Ginger Spice – acknowledged the momentous anniversary earlier this year with a bunch of nostalgic throwback snaps, to Instagram, writing: “25 years of ‘Wannabe’. Wow. The song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain.

“The first picture was taken in my back garden on a Sunday – we were all listening to the radio together that day we went to number 3 in the charts!!

“The black and white picture was from our first ever photoshoot!” she added.

Geri also revealed that upon forming the Spice Girls, she gifted each member a personalised gold ring.

“And the famous ring… I bought a gold ring for each of the girls when we first got together, as a symbol of our friendship. It’s a special bond that continues to stand the test of time.

“I’m so proud of everything we have achieved together, girls. BIG thank you to our amazing fans from all over the world for your support and loyalty. Love, Ginger. @emmaleebunton, @melaniecmusic, @officialmelb, @victoriabeckham #wannabe25.”

The first Spice Girls ‘Wannabe 25’ merch capsule collection is available now in retailers around the world.

Spice 25, an expanded anniversary album featuring previously unreleased songs, is also set be released on October 29th.

Check out ‘Wannabe’ by Spice Girls: