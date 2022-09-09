Spice Girl Mel C has revealed that she struggled with an eating disorder while she was in the popular girl group.

During an interview with Daily Mail to promote her upcoming memoir, Who I Am, Mel C, the pop singer delved into how much she struggled with her body image when she at the height of her fame.

“When I look back, I don’t know physically how I did it; when you consider how little I lived on and how much exercise I was doing alongside a brutal schedule,” she said.

“I got to the point where, for a couple of years, I was predominantly eating fruit and vegetables and that was it. It is not a sustainable way to live. I was never anorexic to the point of being admitted to a hospital, thank goodness. But my periods stopped, so obviously, my body fat was too low.”

Mel opened up about the lack of support she and her fellow band members experienced.

“When I look back I am shocked about how much work we were supposed to do, how little time we had off, how little support we had for our mental health. It wasn’t even considered back then,” she said.

Earlier this year, Mel hinted at a possible Spice Girl reunion. Speaking to BBC Entertainment Correspondent Colin Paterson live from Somerset, England, she said of a potential reunion at Glastonbury.

“It’s the dream, the absolute dream, yeah, we would love to do it … You know what, the girls and I, we have chatted about it. You know, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world right here.”

On whether the girls believe they can convince Victoria Beckham to get in on the reunion, she added: “Hmm, I have a good feeling.”

