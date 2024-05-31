Australia just can’t get enough of Spiderbait.

The Aussie rock icons announced a national tour earlier this month, confirming stops everywhere from Brisbane to Adelaide to Gold Coast to Canberra.

And due to popular demand, Spiderbait have added a second show in Perth after the first show completely sold out.

Spiderbait will now play back to back at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday, September 14th (the sold out show) and Sunday, September 15th (the new show). It brings the total number of shows on the band’s upcoming tour to 11 (see full dates below).

Tickets to the new Perth show go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 6th at 10am local time. Frontier Members can access the pre-sale on Tuesday, June 4th at 10am local time.

Spiderbait are touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Tonight Alright, and its lead track, “Black Betty”. The tour will run from August to October.

Spiderbait can’t wait for their tour to begin.

“I can’t believe it’s 20 years since we released ‘Black Betty’ and it went to number 1,” says Kram. “Since then, the song has become a bit legendary for us and has racked up over a hundred million streams on Spotify and 75 million views on YouTube which is nuts. The whole ride has been so awesome and was so unexpected.

“So to mark this mad anniversary of our biggest hit we are announcing a very special tour to celebrate “Black Betty” and its 20th anniversary. We’re super pumped and can’t wait to see y’all out there. Come celebrate “Black Betty” with us!”.

“Nothing beats seeing live music, I’m really excited to bring everyone along with us and leave them with a big smile. Feels like we’re throwing a party in the machinery shed on the farm like the old days,” adds Janet.

“I loved touring this album 20 years ago, we went back to a raw guitar, bass and drums. That approach comes naturally to us,” says Whitt.

Tonight Alright debuted at #14 on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2004 and featured the band’s most popular song to date, “Black Betty”.

Spiderbait 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring & New World Artists

Tuesday, August 13th

With special guests Polish Club

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday, August 16th

With special guests Polish Club

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA (18+)

moshtix.com.au

Saturday, August 17th

With special guests Polish Club

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS (Lic. All Ages)

moshtix.com.au

Friday, August 30th

With special guests Polish Club

Bar On The Hill, Newcastle, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

oztix.com.au

Saturday, August 31st

With special guests Polish Club

Waves, Wollongong, NSW (18+)

moshtix.com.au

Saturday, September 14th (SOLD OUT)

With special guest Abbe May

The Astor Theatre, Perth, WA (Lic. All Ages)

Sunday, September 15th (NEW SHOW)

With special guest Abbe May

The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA (Lic. All Ages)

ticketek.com.au

Friday, September 20th

With special guests Private Function

Forum, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, September 21st

With special guests Polish Club

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

ticketek.com.au

Sunday, October 22nd

With special guest Adalita

Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

oztix.com.au

Friday, October 25th

With special guest Adalita

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT (Lic. All Ages)

moshtix.com.au