Despite forming in the early 2000s, The Spill Canvas are only now making their debut visit to Australia.

The US alternative emo band will hit our shores in late July alongside The Juliana Theory, where they will celebrate the 20th anniversary of beloved album, One Fell Swoop.

Tone Deaf sat down with frontman Nick Thomas to talk about the upcoming trip, what Australian fans can expect at the shows, and any potential plans for new music.

Tone Deaf: Is there any particular reason it has taken so long for The Spill Canvas to come to Australia?

Nick Thomas: Bringing the band to Australia has always been on our list, but the timing just hasn’t lined up. All the more reason why we’re beyond stoked to be ripping down under finally.

What does One Fell Swoop mean to you 20 years on? What are the fondest memories you have about the album?

To celebrate 20 years of One Fell Swoop is such a monumental feeling. We were just kids channelling our obsession of music through our own creative lens. Looking back today, it was the most pivotal time in my life as a musician. To say I found my voice, both literally and figuratively, would be a massive understatement.

The Spill Canvas also recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of No Really, I’m Fine with a big US tour. What part do the fans play in the story of The Spill Canvas?

Over the past two decades, I have yet to fully comprehend how this music resonates so deeply with so many people. Writing starts out as a fairly selfish endeavour-creating from a place for myself to express a certain emotion and find peace within it. But once that music is released, it becomes something more when listeners connect and relate in their own special way. To experience the support of our incredible fans is truly one of the best feelings ever.

What can we expect on this Australian tour? Is it a full album play back to back or can we expect all of the classics like “The Tide”, “All Over You”, and A”ll Hail the Heartbreaker”?

For this run, we’ll certainly be playing Swoop front to back in its entirety. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t include a few other standards to close out the set. That said, there’s a high likelihood we play your faves, so come out to the shows and vibe with us!

Any new music/albums in the works for The Spill Canvas?

I’ve been writing so much the last few years and could not be more excited to hit the studio. It’s my favourite music we’ve ever created. So come 2026, we’ll finally be able to share it with the world. To connect on that precious frequency we’ve built and protected for over 20 years.

The Juliana Theory & The Spill Canvas 2025 Australian Tour

Friday, July 18th – Max Watts, Melbourne

Saturday, July 19th – Manning Bar, Sydney

Sunday, July 20th – The Triffid, Brisbane