Pack your feelings, dust off your MySpace playlists, and prepare for an emotional deep dive—because The Juliana Theory and The Spill Canvas are heading Down Under for a tour that’s dripping in nostalgia.

The two beloved bands will be hitting Australia this July for a three-date tour celebrating the anniversaries of their most iconic albums.

The Juliana Theory will bring Emotion Is Dead back to life, while The Spill Canvas will revisit One Fell Swoop, ensuring that every show will be stacked with fan-favourite anthems, gut-punching singalongs, and the kind of raw emotion that defined a generation of alt-rock and emo kids.

For those unfamiliar, The Juliana Theory helped shape the early 2000s post-hardcore and emo movement.

They never cracked the mainstream in the same way as their peers, but their influence runs deep—bands that did hit stadium status have cited them as pioneers of the scene.

Meanwhile, The Spill Canvas has been the soundtrack to many a heartbreak, blending indie rock melodies with deeply personal lyricism to cultivate a cult following of diehard fans.

This will be a long-awaited pilgrimage for Aussie fans who’ve waited years for both bands to return to our shores.

Whether you were there the first time around or you’ve just discovered these albums through your older sibling’s CD stash, this tour promises to be a massive throwback to emo’s golden era.

THE JULIANA THEORY & THE SPILL CANVAS – AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

Friday, July 18 – Max Watts, Melbourne

Saturday, July 19 – Manning Bar, Sydney

Sunday, July 20 – The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets

Pre-sale: Friday 6th February at 9:00am local

General Public On Sale: Tuesday 11th February at 9:00am local

From: https://thephoenix.au/