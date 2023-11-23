It’s almost summer and as we all know that means – festival season. With so many great artists, both local and international, readying themselves for shows around the country, we thought we’d give you a head start at this year’s nationally touring festival Spilt Milk.

Featuring a diverse lineup across all genres, the festival will kick off in the ACT on Saturday, November 25th at Exhibition Park, then travel to the Gold Coast on Sunday, November 26th, followed by Victoria Park on December 2nd and Claremont Showgrounds in Western Australia on December 3rd. You can find tickets here.

But move over headliners like Post Malone, Aitch and Dom Dolla, here are some other acts you should see at this year’s Spilt Milk.

Royel Otis

Australia’s answer to indie rock outfits like Current Joys and The Drums, Royal Otis’s nostalgic, escapist music makes them the perfect fit for the sunset slot at any festival – when you’re hazy from all that sun, got one beer in hand, and the more indulgent events of the night are still ahead.

With an eerie gift for making the old feel young and the young feel like they’re in a coming-of-age dream, the Sydneysiders, with their clean guitar melodies and 2010’s-esque vocals will make you feel like you’re reliving or about to live the best times of your life. Having just dropped their excellent Sofa Kings EP earlier this year, they’ll be ones to cry, laugh and fall in love to.

Tkay Maidza

Having just released her sophomore album, Sweet Justice, five years since her first, Tkay Maidza is swinging back to Australia from her new home of Los Angeles to, no doubt, debut her tracks on her home country’s stage. Maidza is not short of being an Australian darling, making her breakout appearance with “Brontosaurus” in 2013 at the young age of 16. Ten years later, she’s grown up, moved out, and taken a step closer to being the global artist she set out to be. Having collaborated with new friends such as Kaytranada and Amber Mark, there’s no doubt that her set will be of international standard.

The Buoys

Australia needs some more all-girl rock groups dissatisfied with the state of the world right now. Luckily the ironically named garage rock band, The Buoys, exist. Tearing it up around Australia since 2016, the four-piece outfit are known for their hyper-relatable Australian lyricism and lively onstage antics. They’re girlhood at its finest. So if you’re feeling in any way discontented, join The Buoys moshpit for an explosive performance of sound and energy.

Latto

Atlanta really is just a place filled with some of the most notorious and influential rappers in the game, and Latto is no different. Known for her bad bitch raps and no-fucks attitude, Latto’s dirty trap beats are made for the girls up to no good. With her song “Seven” having one billion streams on Spotify and her track “Big Energy” being a viral TikTok favourite, she’ll no doubt be a standout at this year’s Spilt Milk.

grentperez

Australia’s grentperez can only be described as the wholesome boy next door that just also happens to be, like, an amazingly good singer. Earlier this year he supported Rex Orange County across Australian cities, playing the support slots like the shows were his own. He’s got that one in a million charismatic and energetic on-stage personality, as well as the soft crooning music to back it up, that can switch anyone in the audience into an instant fan. So if you’re looking to be swooned and swayed and want to laugh a lot at his on-stage ad-libs, grentperez’s set is a must.

Spilt Milk 2023

Saturday, November 25th

Exhibition Park, Canberra, QLD

Sunday, November 26th

Gold Coast Sports Precinct, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, December 2nd

Victoria Park, Ballarat, QLD

Sunday, December 3rd

Claremont Showgrounds, Perth, WA

Lineup

POST MALONE

DOM DOLLA

AITCH

BUDJERAH

CHRIS LAKE

CUB SPORT

DERMOT KENNEDY

DJANABA

GRENTPEREZ

JESSIE MURPH

LASTLINGS

LATTO

LIME CORDIALE

MAY-A

MINCY

OCEAN ALLEY

PACIFIC AVENUE

PARTIBOI69

PEACH PRC

POOLCLVB

REDHOOK

ROYEL OTIS

RUEL

THE BUOYS

THE DREGGS

TIA GOSTELOW

TKAY MAIDZA

Art

STUDIO A

AS WE ARE

AMANDA WITUCKI