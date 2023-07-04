The lineup for Spilt Milk 2023 is here.

The travelling music, food and arts festival heads to Canberra, Gold Coast, Ballarat and Perth this November and December (see full dates below).

This year’s lineup is led by the one and only Post Malone, who’ll head to Spilt Milk for his first Australian festival appearance since 2018. Also headlining is acclaimed Aussie electronic producer Dom Dolla, who’ll play all dates alongside Post.

Budjerah, Cub Sport, grentperez, Ocean Alley, and Peach PRC are just some of the other exciting artists confirmed to perform this year.

You can see the full lineup below, including which artists will play at certain cities only.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 13th at 8am local time. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 11th at 8am local time (sign up here).

Spilt Milk 2023

Presented by Kicks Entertainment & triple j

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 11th (8am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, July 13th (8am local time)

Saturday, November 25th

Exhibition Park, Canberra, QLD

Sunday, November 26th

Gold Coast Sports Precinct, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, December 2nd

Victoria Park, Ballarat, QLD

Sunday, December 3rd

Claremont Showgrounds, Perth, WA

Lineup

POST MALONE

DOM DOLLA

AITCH

BUDJERAH

CHRIS LAKE

CUB SPORT

DAVID KUSHNER

DERMOT KENNEDY

DJANABA

GRENTPEREZ

JESSIE MURPH

LASTLINGS

LATTO

LEVINS & FRIENDS (GUILTY PLEASURES)

LIME CORDIALE

MAY-A

MINCY

OCEAN ALLEY

PACIFIC AVENUE

PARTIBOI69

PEACH PRC

POOLCLVB

REDHOOK

ROYEL OTIS

THE BUOYS

THE DREGGS

TIA GOSTELOW

TKAY MAIDZA

Canberra

APRICOT INK

CLIQUE & BRITTANY DEMARCO

G.A.C.T (Just Tneek, Kinetictheory, Bin Juice, Geo)

SPUTNIK SWEETHEART

ZACH KNOWS

+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNER

Gold Coast

BILL DURRY

FRIENDS OF FRIENDS

LOGAN

PEACH FUR

+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNER

Ballarat

ANGO

BEN GERRANS

BLUE VEDDER

SAMI

SRIRACHI

YORKE

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNER

Perth

DON DARKOE

DULCIE

SAMMYTHESINNER

THE VAULT DJS

+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNER