The lineup for Spilt Milk 2023 is here.
The travelling music, food and arts festival heads to Canberra, Gold Coast, Ballarat and Perth this November and December (see full dates below).
This year’s lineup is led by the one and only Post Malone, who’ll head to Spilt Milk for his first Australian festival appearance since 2018. Also headlining is acclaimed Aussie electronic producer Dom Dolla, who’ll play all dates alongside Post.
Budjerah, Cub Sport, grentperez, Ocean Alley, and Peach PRC are just some of the other exciting artists confirmed to perform this year.
You can see the full lineup below, including which artists will play at certain cities only.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 13th at 8am local time. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 11th at 8am local time (sign up here).
Spilt Milk 2023
Presented by Kicks Entertainment & triple j
Pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 11th (8am local time)
General sale begins Thursday, July 13th (8am local time)
Saturday, November 25th
Exhibition Park, Canberra, QLD
Sunday, November 26th
Gold Coast Sports Precinct, Gold Coast, QLD
Saturday, December 2nd
Victoria Park, Ballarat, QLD
Sunday, December 3rd
Claremont Showgrounds, Perth, WA
Lineup
POST MALONE
DOM DOLLA
AITCH
BUDJERAH
CHRIS LAKE
CUB SPORT
DAVID KUSHNER
DERMOT KENNEDY
DJANABA
GRENTPEREZ
JESSIE MURPH
LASTLINGS
LATTO
LEVINS & FRIENDS (GUILTY PLEASURES)
LIME CORDIALE
MAY-A
MINCY
OCEAN ALLEY
PACIFIC AVENUE
PARTIBOI69
PEACH PRC
POOLCLVB
REDHOOK
ROYEL OTIS
THE BUOYS
THE DREGGS
TIA GOSTELOW
TKAY MAIDZA
Canberra
APRICOT INK
CLIQUE & BRITTANY DEMARCO
G.A.C.T (Just Tneek, Kinetictheory, Bin Juice, Geo)
SPUTNIK SWEETHEART
ZACH KNOWS
+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED
TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNER
Gold Coast
BILL DURRY
FRIENDS OF FRIENDS
LOGAN
PEACH FUR
+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED
TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNER
Ballarat
ANGO
BEN GERRANS
BLUE VEDDER
SAMI
SRIRACHI
YORKE
TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNER
Perth
DON DARKOE
DULCIE
SAMMYTHESINNER
THE VAULT DJS
+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED
TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNER