Attention to anyone heading to Splendour in the Grass this weekend: campers are no longer being accepted at North Byron Parklands.

Due to the ongoing weather conditions, most campers or vehicles will no longer be able to go to North Byron Parklands.

All campers and day parkers who were expecting to head there should now proceed instead to Byron Events Farm, which is located at 35 Yarun Road, Tyagarah. The only festivalgoers still being accepted at North Byron Parklands are accessible, flashcamp, and tent city patrons.

People with North Byron Parklands camping tickets and parking passes will now have these scanned and accepted at Byron Events Farm. Free bus shuttles will also be provided between Byron Events Farm and North Byron Parklands.

“We thank you for your patience here and big shout out to our staff who are working around Mother Nature to get you in her safely,” Splendour said in a statement.

The weather may be quite awful but Splendour fans have still been doing their best to make the most of the festival. Tone Deaf compiled some of the best pictures from ‘Splendour in the Mud’, featuring tortured tents, windswept raincoats, and above it all, happy-go-lucky music fans still having a great time.

Splendour in the Grass 2022 takes place at North Byron Parklands from Friday, July 22nd until Sunday, July 24th. The stellar lineup includes Gorillaz, The Avalanches (replacing Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Amyl and the Sniffers, and The Strokes.

If you’re heading to the festival, you can check out the full list of set times and access the event map here. You can also download the Splendour app (available on both iOS and Android) ahead of time, which comes with a handy planner that allows you to select all the artists and performances you don’t want to miss throughout the weekend.

