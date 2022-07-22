Festival goers who touched down on the Gold Coast this morning for Splendour in the Grass were met with an unexpected sight; a group of police officers with drug dogs trained to detect illicit substances and contraband.

Twitter user Zara Seidler posted a photo of passengers lined up at the airport with their bags on the floor as they waited to be inspected individually. “Never seen this before. Off the plane in GC for Splendour and police making everyone drop their bags for dogs,” they captioned the post.

Never seen this before. Off the plane in GC for Splendour and police making everyone drop their bags for dogs. @zacseidler pic.twitter.com/ASXdO4xVh2 — Zara Seidler (@zaraseidler1) July 22, 2022

While sniffer dogs are commonly used at the entrance – and throughout – music festivals in Australia, having an entire flight inspected upon arrival by the animals is a very rare occurrence.

Social media users aren’t impressed with the tactic, calling it a “waste of resources”.

“As if this year’s Splendour in the Grass isn’t dystopian enough,” commented one user. Another added: “the splendid hits keep coming! Have we just witnessed the destruction of a festival?”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

@Spanners_cat the splendid hits keep coming! Have we just witnessed the destruction of a festival? — What a Barry (@BickieCuppaTea) July 22, 2022

As if this year’s Splendour in the Grass isn’t dystopian enough. — Steve Strickland (@SteveStricklan6) July 22, 2022

The long-awaited festival was cancelled today, shortly after the first acts began performing, due to rainy and muddy conditions. Splendour in the Grass released an official statement, explaining that more torrential conditions were predicted for later in the day.

“In the interest of patron safety and in consultation with all relevant emergency services, we have decided to err on the side of caution and cancel performances on the main stages today only – Amphitheatre, Mix Up, GW McLeannan and Park(lands) stages,” part of the statement read.

Splendour in the Grass 2022 was scheduled to take place at North Byron Parklands from today until Sunday, July 24th. It is yet to be revealed whether the festival will continue tomorrow as planned. The lineup includes Gorillaz, The Avalanches, Amyl and the Sniffers, and The Strokes.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.