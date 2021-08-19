In unexpected albeit disappointing news, organizers of Byron Bay annual festival Splendour in the Grass have announced that the 2021 installment of the event planned for late November has been rescheduled.

In a statement shared on social media, festival co-founders Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco confirmed that the festival would be moved to July 22nd.

“With vaccine rollout progressing more slowly than anticipated, we have made the decision to move the 20th anniversary edition of the festival to July 2022,” they wrote via The Australian.

“We are confident that moving the festival to July 2022 will finally see us enjoying Splendour in the Grass in all its glory,” they said. “More of the population will be vaccinated, international talent will have the ability to enter the country more freely and we’ll be able to deliver the Splendour in the Grass that you know and love.”

Splendour in the Grass was set to return on Friday 19th of November and run through until Sunday 21st of November 2021.

Elsewhere in the statement, Splendour organizers called upon the government to offer financial aid on behalf of live music and entertainment industry workers, whosee livelihoods have been decimated amid the COVID pandemic.

“Australia’s live music industry was already on its knees and the current outbreak – this time with a lack of JobKeeper or wage subsidy – is having a major impact on the livelihoods of everyone within the sector,” they wrote.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“From the many sole traders and small businesses, to the larger tour and event promoters, our industry is in desperate need of government help.”

“We send a heartfelt thanks to all of our Splendour community for sticking with us during this time – your support means the world to us,” said the co-founders. “Please retain your tickets and support live music if you wish to attend Splendour in July.”