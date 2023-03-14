Lizzo has been confirmed as headliner for Splendour in the Grass 2023.

The music superstar will make her debut at the iconic festival this July, fresh from winning Record of the Year at this year’s Grammys for for her inescapable hit “About Damn Time”.

Lizzo cemented her growing global reputation last year with the release of her fourth studio album, Special, which topped the US Billboard 200 and reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Singer, rapper, songwriter, flautist – there’s really not much the US artist can’t do, and Splendour’s lineup reveal is definitely off to a strong start.

The dates for this year’s Splendour in the Grass were confirmed earlier this month. Following a troubled 2022 edition of the famed festival, Splendour’s organisers will welcome music fans to North Byron Parklands on the weekend of Friday, July 21st-Sunday, July 23rd.

Splendour’s first release sale will begin on Thursday, March 23rd at 9am AEDT (sign up here).

“After 20 editions of mosh pits, memorable moments, thought-provoking panels, iconic live music and yes, mud, Splendour is ready to welcome you back to North Byron Parklands in 2023 for a cracking celebration,” the official press release stated.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN