Lizzo has been confirmed as headliner for Splendour in the Grass 2023.
The music superstar will make her debut at the iconic festival this July, fresh from winning Record of the Year at this year’s Grammys for for her inescapable hit “About Damn Time”.
Lizzo cemented her growing global reputation last year with the release of her fourth studio album, Special, which topped the US Billboard 200 and reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.
Singer, rapper, songwriter, flautist – there’s really not much the US artist can’t do, and Splendour’s lineup reveal is definitely off to a strong start.
The dates for this year’s Splendour in the Grass were confirmed earlier this month. Following a troubled 2022 edition of the famed festival, Splendour’s organisers will welcome music fans to North Byron Parklands on the weekend of Friday, July 21st-Sunday, July 23rd.
Splendour’s first release sale will begin on Thursday, March 23rd at 9am AEDT (sign up here).
“After 20 editions of mosh pits, memorable moments, thought-provoking panels, iconic live music and yes, mud, Splendour is ready to welcome you back to North Byron Parklands in 2023 for a cracking celebration,” the official press release stated.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Splendour will be hoping for a return to form this year, with the 2022 edition falling foul of difficult weather conditions. That led organisers to finally apologise earlier this month, while also revealing planned improvements to the 2023 edition.
In a lengthy statement shared on Splendour’s official website, co-founders Paul Piticco and Jessica Ducrou insisted the 2022 edition of the festival was “the most challenging and difficult year ever.”
“While we can’t control the weather, we can manage how we respond and for that, we are deeply sorry,” the statement continued.
“Apart from the condition of the grounds and its accessibility we recognise that the impacts extended to traffic failings on Thursday that heavily affected not only you but the local community, as well as two of the bus routes on the Saturday night which resulted in unacceptable wait times.”
For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.
Splendour in the Grass 2023
Friday, July 21st-Sunday, July 23rd
Ngarindjin/North Byron Parklands, NSW
More information available via splendourinthegrass.com