More than five decades on from their formation, Split Enz’s legacy continues to loom large.

As Tim Finn put it in the Enzology podcast, “It’s only time itself that reveals the worth of pop music.” By that measure, their catalogue has more than stood the test.

Looking back to 1975, when Split Enz relocated from New Zealand to Melbourne, the band — then featuring Tim Finn, Eddie Rayner, Noel Crombie, Phil Judd, Mike Chunn, and Robert Gillies — weren’t exactly welcomed with open arms.

“It’s really hard to know, ‘cause we didn’t mingle a lot – that came later, when we became more known,” Tim recently told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “We got to know Wilbur Wilde and Joe Camilleri in Melbourne, and Renée Geyer… But at first it was like, ‘Ooh, there’s Skyhooks over there,’ you know? And you wouldn’t talk, you’d just look at each other.”

That sense of distance wasn’t unusual.

“It’s a social scene, you know? The band in itself is,” Neil said.

“But also it is traditional for young bands to not like any other bands… you sort of do have to form a bit of an us against the world mentality. There’d be a grudging respect for certain bands like Midnight Oil…”

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“Talking Heads,” Tim added, referencing Talking Heads, though he admitted that barrier softened over time.

One early moment of validation came courtesy of Bon Scott. After a rough support slot for AC/DC — “we were being yelled at by the crowd,” Tim said — Scott later offered a simple endorsement.

“I’ve got no idea what you’re doing, but I dig it,” he told Tim.

“That’s the best you could hope for,” Tim said. “Especially somebody as great as Bon.”

Then there are the stories that feel almost too surreal to be true — like the night they wandered into a party hosted by Belinda Carlisle.

Carlisle had previously described it as a “girls only” affair, complete with “see-through negligees” — until the Split Enz boys showed up.

“It was a pyjama party,” Neil confirmed.

And they were all wearing negligees?

“Yeah. we weren’t,” Tim laughed.

“Probably, sensibly, not wearing negligees,” Neil added.

“It was a very strange little party,” Tim continued. “We were very quiet, I think… we were being very careful around each other. I think there was a bit of respect there.”

Ticket information for Split Enz’s tour is available via Live Nation AU and Live Nation NZ.