Split Enz have locked in the special guests for their long-awaited 2026 Australian and New Zealand reunion tour.

The band – comprising Tim Finn, Eddie Rayner, Neil Finn, Noel Crombie, with Jamies Milne and Matt Eccles – announced their Australian tour last year, and their New Zealand run last month after playing their first show in 18 years at Electric Avenue 2026. Tim revealed it was the band’s 1,000th gig, making it an even more special occasion.

They’ll kick things off in Hamilton on May 2nd, before shows in Christchurch on May 4th, Wellington on May 6th and 7th, and Auckland on May 9th and 10th. Joining them in Aotearoa is Wellington’s own Hans Pucket.

The four-piece have been performing their unique style of hook-laden indie rock for some years, with their latest album, No Drama, arguably their most sparkling and confident collection of danceable, thoughtful tunes yet. Their strength lies in their live performance which is all about bringing fun to the stage.

The Australian leg of their tour will then commence in Melbourne on May 13th and 14th, before making its way to Brisbane on May 16th, Sydney on May 18th and 19th, Perth on May 22nd, and Adelaide on May 25th. Across these dates, Split Enz will be joined by celebrated duo Vika & Linda.

Fans can look forward to a string of their most loved songs and a preview of tracks from their forthcoming ninth studio album, Where Do You Come From?, out June 5th. Vika & Linda are revered by the biggest names in Australian music, praised by the likes of Paul Kelly, Mark Seymour, James Reyne, Kasey Chambers and many more.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at Electric Avenue to witness Split Enz’s major comeback set. “Unarguably one of New Zealand’s most successful and influential bands, Split Enz returned after almost 20 years on hiatus, walking onto the stage together hidden under a red silk cloak, the pranksters wasting no time in unleashing their famous antics,” the four-star review reads.

“Wearing dapper suits, undoubtedly inspired by their iconic band photo, it was everything I wanted and more as a young gal who had grown up listening to my parents’ Split Enz compilation CD on repeat.”

Formed in Auckland in 1972, Split Enz (originally Split Ends) operated in their own universe from day one, stitching together folk, art-rock, theatrical flourishes and new wave long before any of it had names. They didn’t chase trends; they set them. Their influence runs right through the past five decades of Australasian music, even as their catalogue has remained as idiosyncratic and inventive as ever.

This year marks the 51st anniversary of the band’s iconic debut album, Mental Notes. That album, along with the band’s entire catalogue, is part of the Enzyclopedia re-release series, the first of which dropped last November.

Tim and Neil Finn recently sat down with Rolling Stone AU/NZ and spoke all about getting the band back together.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here (AU) or here (NZ).

SPLIT ENZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

Saturday, May 2nd (NEW SHOW)

Claudelands Arena, Hamilton NZ

Monday, May 4th (NEW SHOW)

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch NZ

Wednesday, May 6th (SOLD OUT)

TSB Arena, Wellington NZ

Thursday, May 7th (LIMITED TICKETS)

TSB Arena, Wellington NZ

Saturday, May 9th (SOLD OUT)

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Sunday, May 10th (LIMITED TICKETS)

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Wednesday, May 13th (SOLD OUT)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, May 14th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, May 16th (NEW SHOW)

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Monday, May 18th (SOLD OUT)

TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, May 19th

TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney NSW

Friday, May 22nd

RAC Arena, Perth WA

Monday, May 25th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA