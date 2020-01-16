Spotify has just unveiled their brand new service where they make a playlist for your pet, and alongside this, they have made a playlist for Ozzy Osbourne’s dog Rocky.

Spotify is undoubtedly one of the leading streaming services for music, and the possibilities are endless when it comes to curating the perfect playlist. Now, the streaming platform has revealed a brand new feature where you can make a playlist for your pet. One of the first pets to get their very own playlist is Rocky, the loyal dog of Ozzy Osbourne.

Some of the tracks that ended up on Rocky’s brilliant playlist are ‘Diamond Dogs’ by David Bowie, ‘Hound Dog’ by Elvis Presley and ‘Bark at the Moon’ by Ozzy Osbourne. I don’t know guys, I smell a theme here.

The new feature was created by Spotify and David Teie — who created the Music for Cats album — and was introduced by the service today. After answering several questions about your pet’s personality, Spotify uses an algorithm based on your responses as well as your personal music tastes to curate the perfect playlist for your pet.

Luckily, the system isn’t limited to cats and dogs, either. Aside from those two popular house companions you can also pick birds, hamsters and iguanas. The following questions ask whether your pet is more relaxed or energetic, shy or friendly and apathetic or curious on a spectrum scale, because we all know animal traits aren’t black and white.

According to People, Spotify decided to create the feature after an online survey revealed that 71% of people with pets play music for them.

You can get started on your own Pet Playlist here.

In the meantime, you can also listen to the full playlist made for Ozzy Osbourne’s dog Rocky! Damn is he one badass, just look at those bands!

Check out Rocky’s Pet Playlist below. That dog really has taste.