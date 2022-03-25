Spotify has revealed its plans to suspend its service in Russia entirely due to recently implemented laws restricting news operations.

In an announcement on Friday, the streaming giant explained that the new legislation, which many have called strict censorship for the media, posed safety concerns for staff and “possibly even our listeners.”

It comes after Spotify shut its office doors in Russia indefinitely earlier this month, citing what it described as Moscow’s “unprovoked attack on Ukraine.”

“Spotify has continued to believe that it’s critically important to try to keep our service operational in Russia to provide trusted, independent news and information from the region,” Spotify said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, recently enacted legislation further restricting access to information, eliminating free expression, and criminalising certain types of news puts the safety of Spotify’s employees and the possibility of even our listeners at risk.”

A Spotify spokesperson, to NPR: pic.twitter.com/adTCevk8hO — David Gura (@davidgura) March 25, 2022

The move was met with mixed reactions, with some Russian users pleading with the platform to “come back”.

“Spotify left Russia.. Of all the sanctions we have received, this one has affected me the most. I’m sad, very sad. Please come back… @Spotify,” one Russian Twitter user wrote.

Others praised the move, saying it was imperative in supporting Ukraine while under attack: “No more western life style. If they want progress, they need to shut down the Kremlin and Putler. Until then, enjoy life under sanctions. I bet a lot of younger Russians will not like it. Hopefully the gaming industry (Steam, DotA 2, CS GO and so on) also bans Russian gamers.”

It’s the latest in a long string of global tech firms suspending operations or pulling their services in services in Russia, with Netflix, Apple, Google and TikTok among those taking a stand amid the conflict.

As well as this, several banks and hugely popular brands, including McDonald’s and Starbucks, have also ceased operations in the country after it invaded Ukraine last month.

Spotify is expected to cease its service in Russia in early April.