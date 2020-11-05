As Nine Inch Nails prepare to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this week, St Vincent and Dave Grohl covered the band’s iconic ‘Piggy’.

This week, Nine Inch Nails will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, the Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, and the Notorious B.I.G.

T0 mark the occasion, St Vincent teamed up with Dave Grohl covered Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Piggy’ as part of Amazon Music’s project to cover some of the most notable songs by the inductees. So reader, yes, we proclaim this as the light at the end of a dark tunnel.

In a press release, St Vincent described her love for ‘Piggy’: “It remains one of my favorite Nails songs to this day.… I am obsessed with the slinky tambourine that is just a little lazy in feel.

“And when I took this song apart to cover it, it took me a long time to really understand the immensity of the groove. It’s a dark, industrial reggae. Muscular, but never as distorted as you imagined it when you think of it in your head…. They made a complicated thing seem easy and made big, bold sonic choices.” she said.

St Vincent isn’t the only name appearing on the cover album. The Kills took on T. Rex’s ‘Cosmic Dancer’, while Real Estate are credited with covering the Doobie Brothers’ ‘What A Fool Believes In’. Covering another Nine Inch Nails classic is Jehnny Beth with her rendition of ‘Closer’, and Eyelids dip their toes into Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy The Silence’.

Later this week, St Vincent will also make an appearance at the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Listen to St Vincent cover ‘Piggy’ by Nine Inch Nails: