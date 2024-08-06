What’s the worst song ever? Debate could rage for days over this question – for every Beatles pop gem, there’s something by Vanilla Ice or The Cheeky Girls – but St. Vincent thinks one song is clearly the worst song of all-time.

In a new interview with Kerrang!, the indie singer-songwriter discussed the 10 songs that changed her life, for better or worse.

When asked to name the worst song ever written, St. Vincent – aka Annie Clark – chose “Daughters” by John Mayer.

“It’s just so hideously sexist but it pretends to be a love song, but it’s really, really retrograde and really sexist. And I hate it… It’s so deeply misogynistic, which would be fine if you owned that, but it pretends like it’s sweet,” she said as her reason for naming it the worst song ever.

As Stereogum notes, St. Vincent and John Mayer were on the same stage at Love Rocks NYC benefit in 2023, but the former presumably kept her opinion on Mayer’s music to herself that day.

“Daughters” was the third single from Mayer’s 2023 album Heavier Things, and was critically acclaimed upon its release. The single won the 2005 Grammy Award for Song of the Year, despite Alicia Keys and Kanye West having competing songs in the category.

Elsewhere in the interview, St. Vincent had nicer things to say about Steely Dan’s “Fire in the Hole”, hailing it as the song that inspired her to be a musician (“I go back to being on long car trips and listening to Steely Dan on repeat”), and “Into My Arms” by Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds (“It’s just a perfect love song”).

St. Vincent released her latest album, All Born Screaming, in April. The musician’s seventh studio album was widely praised by critics, earning four-star reviews from NME, The Independent, Financial Times, and more publications.