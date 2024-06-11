60 years ago today, the Beatles made their historic arrival in Australia, sparking a frenzy that would go down in music history.

By 1964, the Beatles were already the biggest band in the world, and Australia was swept up in Beatlemania. “I Want to Hold Your Hand” soared to #1 on the charts in its first week, while the top six singles that year were all by the Beatles. The stage was set for their historic – and hysterical – arrival.

The Liverpool band’s tour, spanning almost three weeks, saw them perform 32 concerts across eight cities in Australia and New Zealand.

But it was Adelaide that stole the show. Despite not being initially planned on the tour due to venue issues, the city witnessed an astonishing turnout. On June 12th, a staggering 300,000 people lined King William Street to welcome the Fab Four – making it the largest crowd ever to greet them.

Now, these unforgettable moments from the Beatles’ historic tour Down Under have been beautifully captured in a new book by local music enthusiasts Greg Armstrong and Andy Neill: When We Was Fab: Inside the Beatles Australasian Tour 1964.

Whether you’re a baby boomer reminiscing or a millennial longing to experience it firsthand, this book offers a ‘fab’ journey into the band’s journey. With 160,000 words and rare photos, it’s a treasure trove for Beatles enthusiasts of any generation.

Join authors Andy and Greg for lively discussions, accompanied by a video collage from the book and tour, at several dates in Australia and New Zealand this month (see below).

Fans can mingle with fellow Beatles fans and get their hands on first edition copies of When We Was Fab: Inside the Beatles Australasian Tour 1964, which will also be available for purchase and signing by the authors (event details below).

When We Was Fab: Inside the Beatles Australasian Tour 1964 by Greg Armstrong and Andy Neill is out now ($69.99) via Hedley’s Books here.

The Beatles When We Was Fab – Celebrating 60 Years Since Their Australasia Tour