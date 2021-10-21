Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has elaborated on his gripe with Bruce Springsteen, during a recent discussion about his politically-fuelled single ‘Am I the Only One.’

‘Am I the Only One,’ released as a solo country single back in July, is a scathing indictment of left-wing politics. In the track, Lewis directs his ire towards everything from the removal of Confederate monuments to Bruce Springsteen.

The Staind vocalist recently appeared on The Candace Show, where he weighed in on the current political climate of the U.S. and the events that led to penning ‘Am I the Only One.’

“Me and my friend [co-writer] Jeffrey Steele and another friend, [co-writer] Ira Dean, had gotten together and sat down and decided that we were gonna write an honest song about what we all just had gone through in our own lives with the shutdown and with the craziness that we’ve watched on TV over the last 18 months,” he mused.

“And I feel like you don’t have to stand on one side or the other to have, at one point during all of this, looked at your television and screamed some profanities at it, like, ‘What is happening to this country?'”

When asked about the lyric, “Am I the only one who quits singin’ along every time they play a Springsteen song,” Aaron replied:

“Because he’s always portrayed himself as the all-American middle-class guy. And during all of this craziness, he said that if one man is re-elected to the office of the presidency that he was gonna move to Australia.”

Back in October last year, Bruce Springsteen quipped that he will be “on the next plane” if Donald Trump was re-elected as President.

“How American is that? You’re gonna bail on America just because you don’t like the guy that may have gotten into office?”