Bruce Springsteen joked that he will be “on the next plane” if current US President Donald Trump wins the upcoming election.

“If Trump is re-elected – which he will not, they’re predicting right now he’s going to lose – but if by some happenstance he should, I’ll see you on the next plane.”

Springsteen joined a virtual press conference at 10am today (AEST) where he was joined by media from Australia, Japan and Canada. It was in celebration of his upcoming album and film, Letter To You.

“I would consider that,” Bruce Springsteen responded when asked if he would relocate to Australia in 19 days when the US election results are in.

“I love Australia,” he added. “We have nothing but good times down there, it’s always a treat to come,” he said. “Love the people, love the geography, [it’s a] great place for motorcycle trips… it’s close to our hearts.”

Springsteen, who has dabbled in political commentary over his more than 50-year career, recently told Rolling Stone his vote goes to Joe Biden.

“I like Bernie Sanders a lot,” Springsteen said in the US magazine’s October cover feature. “I don’t know if he was my main choice, my first choice. I like Elizabeth Warren, I like Bernie.”

“The power of the American idea has been abandoned,” Springsteen added. “It’s a terrible shame, and we need somebody who can bring that to life again… I think if we get Joe Biden, it’s gonna go a long way towards helping us regain our status around the world.

“The country as the shining light of democracy has been trashed by the administration. We abandoned friends, we befriended dictators, we denied climate science.”

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You will stream on Apple TV+ on October 23rd, the same day as the Letter to You album’s release. The documentary chronicles Springsteen and the E Street Band’s recording of the album over five days in his Colts Neck, New Jersey, home studio.