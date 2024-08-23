After months spent releasing a number of unrelenting singles, Sydney’s Stand Atlantic have finally delievered their fourth album, WAS HERE.

Released via Hopeless Records today, the 15-track collection features the percussive earworm “NOSE BLEED” with US rapper Sueco, album highlight “CRIMINAL” with Polaris, and the single “GIRL$,” a collaboration with Lynn Gunn of PVRIS and Mexico’s Bruses.

“I feel like the message of the song speaks for itself, I wanted to show my appreciation for women and personally, my experience growing up knowing I was attracted to women but still feeling like I had to fit the mould of the male gaze, just based on the way I was influenced by a male dominated society,” Fraser says of “GIRL$.”

“I hope other queer women and women in general resonate with this track, but also anyone in between. I wrote it for anyone who’s ever felt squashed by the strange and subtle pressures society can place on young people based off old as shit paradigms.”

WAS HERE Tracklist:

“WAKE UP-SIT DOWN-SHUT UP” “FRENEMIES” “GIRL$” [ft. PVRIS & Bruses] “FREAKIN’ OUT” “NOSE BLEED” [ft. Sueco] “LOVE U ANYWAY” “KISSIN’ KILLER COBRAS” “WARZONE” “CRIMINAL” [ft. Polaris] “17” “17 // REPRIZE [ONE TAKE]” “G.A.G.” “ROCKSTAR” “SEX ON THE BEACH” “KILL[H]ER”

Next week, Stand Atlantic are heading along the East Coast for their local tour, performing at The Forum, Roundhouse, and Fortitude Music Hall (see full dates below). They’ll be supported by Sly Withers and Vana along the way. The tour marks Stand Atlantic’s biggest shows in their home country to date.

Stand Atlantic’s WAS HERE is out now.

Stand Atlantic 2024 Australian Tour

With Sly Withers & Vana

Ticket information available via standatlantic.com

August 28th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

August 30th

UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

August 31st

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD