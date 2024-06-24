Are you ready to meet the first 70 artists heading to BIGSOUND 2024?

Chosen from more than 1200 applicants, 70 of the finest rising talent from Australia and Aotearoa will get to perform at the annual music showcase from September 3rd-6th.

From Australia, the likes of Sydney pop-punk band Stand Atlantic, acclaimed singer-songwriter Alex the Astronaut, alternative rockers Sly Withers, and Keli Holiday, the energetic solo project of Peking Duk‘s Adam Hyde, will perform at this year’s showcase.

A slew of exciting acts will make their way across the water from New Zealand, including rising indie rockers PARK RD, Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards nominees NO CIGAR, and Dick Move and DARTZ, two of the most exciting punk bands in the country.

There’s also plenty of First Nations talent in the first artist announcement, with performances incoming from Ray Dimakarri Dixon, Kiwat Kennell, and more.

“It has been such a privilege getting the opportunity to program the BIGSOUND 2024 lineup,” share BIGSOUND Music Programmers Casey O’Shaughnessy and Katie Rynne.

“We are blown away by the calibre of artists that applied this year, and we’ve discovered so many amazing new artists in the process. While it was challenging to whittle it down to the final showcasing artists, we are so grateful to the First Nations Advisory Group and the extended Program Advisory Group that we worked with to help us create this year’s final lineup.”

For its 23rd year, BIGSOUND organisers are acknowledging the current economic situation by offering $25 one-night Music Festival tickets for people aged under 25 ($44.50 otherwise), as well as $75 three-night Music Festival tickets for those that purchase before July 31st. These tickets go on sale on Tuesday, June 25th at 9am local time via the official website (on sale until midnight on July 31st, or until sold out).

More BIGSOUND artists, including the full Goolwal Goolwal First Nations lineup, will be announced soon.

BIGSOUND 2024

September 3rd-6th

Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, QLD

First Artist Announcement

AKA Lui | Alex the Astronaut | Austin Mackay | Belle Haven

breathe. | Cap Carter | Charlie Pittman | Charlotte Le Lievre

Cooper Smith | DARTZ | Dear Seattle | Dick Move | DoloRRes

dust | Erik Sanders | Flow Kobra | Fool Nelson | FRIDAY*

Front Row | Garage Sale | Georgia Mooney | Gretta Ray

Hellcat Speedracer | Homegrown Trio | Hudson Rose

ISHAN | Jerome Blazé | Juice Webster | Julian Munyard

JUNO | Keli Holiday | Kiwat Kennell | Lotte Gallagher

LUPO.THEBOY | Maanyung | Mac the Knife | MARVELL

Matahara | Matt Joe Now & Kerryn Fields | Mau Power

Medhanit | MUDRAT | NO CIGAR | Noah Dillon | Paige

PARK RD | PEPTALK | Playlunch | Prink | R.em.edy | Ray Dimakarri Dixon

Reiki Ruawai | Rowena Wise | SAME PAINS | Sesame Girl

Sex Mask | Sly Withers | Sonic Reducer | Squid the Kid

Stand Atlantic | Stocker | sunbleached | The Belair Lip Bombs

The Velvet Club | This New Light | total tommy | Vetta Borne

Vinnie Brigante | Wade Forster | Y.O.G.A.