Earlier this month, it was revealed that Steel Panther would be touring Australia in 2024.

The heavy metal legends will bring their tongue-in-cheek anthems and silly brand of comedy to shows in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne this October see full dates below).

The fun-loving band announced their Down Under visit in the most Steel Panther way possible.

“Panther, Panther, Panther, Oi Oi OI!!! They said in a press statement, gleefully mimicking the traditional Aissue chant. “It’s that time once again, Steel Panther have stolen their mum’s credit cards and bought flights to Australia.”

“On this tour Down Under, we are planning on rocking you so hard that you will need to make a doctor’s appointment to fix all the organs that will explode from the deep, penetrating joy of partying with these American heavy metal legends and world-class athletes.”

While they probably didn’t steal any credit cards to make this trip, the Panthers are most definitely on their way to Australia, bringing their ‘On the Prowl’ world tour here after visits to the US and Europe.

Formed in 2000, Steel Panther have been bringing general debauchery and glam metal hijinks to world stages ever since. As we recently seen with Tenacious D, combining hard rock sounds with comedy chops isn’t as easy as it seems, and the Panthers have made it into an art form.

But what makes their live shows so renowned? Let’s see what reviews have said over the past couple of years.

Of their Auckland, New Zealand, show in 2022, Ambient Light wrote, “Steel Panther are one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen, consistently giving the crowd what they need – a high, sensual energy and escapism-laden epic riffs. When they;re back, I’ll be there.”

Metal Planet Music, meanwhile, wrote, “for anyone who says the 80’s is dead, they really need to go and see a show like this… this music is very much alive as a packed-out Ulster Hall [Belfast] showed, which is great to see!”

While covering the Panthers’ Minneapolis show in 2023, The Rockpit noted the underrated musicianship of the band. “If you strip away the silliness of it and take a good hard listen to the songs themselves, there’s some pretty creative stuff going on there,” their reviewer wrote. “They have an incredible gift of putting together structurally some amazing music. These songs will stick in your head because of the melody, not the words. If you’re an 80s metal fan, I find it hard to understand how you could not be a Steel Panther fan.”

The reviewer for Reflections of Darkness also had a great night out seeing the Panthers in Luxembourg City just this week. “Steel Panther guaranteed an evening of impressive glam metal, where obscene language was not shunned and the audience was entertained until the very end.”

You can find all tour information below. You can also listen to the band’s latest album, On the Prowl, below!

Steel Panther 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via teglive.com.au

Friday, October 18th

Metro City, Perth, WA

Monday, October 21st

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, October 23rd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, October 24th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, October 26th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC