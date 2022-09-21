Glam metal rockers Steel Panther have revealed their new bassist – and it’s none other than their tour manager of many years, Joe “Spyder” Lester.

Following Lexxi Foxx exiting Steel Panther back in July 2021, the band have been on the hunt for a new replacement for over a year and even held an open call for auditions.

However, they have today announced on social media that Spyder will be officially taking the reigns as their new bassist.

“THE WAIT IS OVER!!! STEEL PANTHER CROWN EIGHT FINGERED (AND DOUBLE THUMBED) FREAKAZOID SPYDER AS THEIR NEW FULL-TIME BASSIST. Just as England recently announced a new King, California rock legends Steel Panther have crowned Spyder as the new R.O.L.E…Ruler Of Low End.”

Spyder is no stranger to performing with Steel Panther, after he filled in for Foxx back in 2018, and served as the group’s bassist during their recent European tour.

“The story of Spyder and Steel Panther is like one pulled from any great American love story. If you have seen The Notebook or Jaws, then you know exactly what we mean,” Steel Panther continued in their humorous statement.

THE WAIT IS OVER!! We could NOT be more excited to OFFICIALLY announce that Spyder is our new full-time bassist!! Come out and celebrate with us on the NEWLY ANNOUNCED "A Claus & Paws Holiday Party"!! 🕷

THE WAIT IS OVER!! We could NOT be more excited to OFFICIALLY announce that Spyder is our new full-time bassist!! Come out and celebrate with us on the NEWLY ANNOUNCED "A Claus & Paws Holiday Party"!! 🕷

FULL DETAILS >>> https://t.co/qUp6BOwFZA pic.twitter.com/8VV9rc2feR

— Steel Panther (@Steel_Panther) September 20, 2022

“Spyder and the guys have known each other for decades. But it was in 2018 that Spyder did his first live show with the band. Little did they know that those shows would be a foreshadowing of what destiny had in store for their collective futures.

“In 2021, the band found themselves in a pickle, they needed a bass player. An exhaustive search brought many submissions and fans were treated to a variety of bassists on different tours. The band had even considered a few well-known bassists to fill the void.

“Throughout the five-week European tour in the summer of 2022, it became quite evident to all four guys that this lineup was unstoppable. A few more months of touring together perfected the new lineup and now anyone that has seen the band recently knows that Spyder is the perfect addition for Steel Panther.

“In other words, Spyder is the chocolate to Steel Panther’s peanut butter.”

The band went on to heap praise upon their new bandmate, adding, “We wanted it to be you. We wanted it to be you so badly. So, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be really hard.

“We’re gonna have to work at this every day, but we want to do that because we want you. We want all of you, forever, you and us, every day.

“To us, you are perfect. You had us at hello. You complete us. We’re gonna need a bigger boat,” they concluded.

Following Lexxi Foxx’s exit from Steel Panther, he has since formed a new band called Hollywood Gods N’ Monsters, which includes Diggity Dave, rapper HYPE, vocalist Kris “7even” Aragon, guitarist Brian Jennings and drummer Danny Parker.