Steel Panther guitarist Satchel has offered a very snarky opinion on Mötley Crüe bassists Nikki Sixx’s claims that he doesn’t get the kudos he deserves as a bass player.

Last week, Sixx was asked by a fan on Twitter who he believed to be “The most underrated bass player ever.” To which Sixx merely replied, “Me”.

In a new interview with Pennsylvania’s 97.9x, Satchel weighed in on Sixx’s braggadocious claims.

“The most underrated bass player? [laughs] does he play the bass in that band?,” he quipped. “Nikki Sixx, I don’t think anybody really gives a shit how well he plays the bass.

“Listen, everybody loves Mötley Crüe, everybody loves those songs,” he continued. “I give it up for Crüe — I love ’em; they’re great. But I’ve seen Mötley Crüe a bunch of times, and they’ve never sounded great live. But nobody gives a shit. He should be glad that they don’t really have to sound great live.

“Vince [Neil] has never been a great live singer. Who gives a shit? They’ve got great songs.”

Satchel then delved into his experience touring with Mötley Crüe with Steel Panther.

“Listen, we toured with those guys, and I think [Nikki] said two words to me the whole fucking tour,” he revealed. “I love those guys. They can hate us as much as they want. We’re gonna keep on fucking rocking.

“Those guys are great,” he added. “And if [Nikki] wants to bag on us, that’s cool. We’re a great live band. If he wants to come out and see us some time and jam with us, he can sit in with us and I’ll tell him all the right notes to play on the bass.”

The more interviews with old rock heads I listen to, the more I’m convinced that there needs to be a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills style reality TV show but for men that played the guitar and wore lycra in the mid to late 80s.

The beef between Mötley Crüe and Steel Panther was incited following a cheeky quip made my Steel Panther drummer Stix Zadinia and singer Michael Starr. During an interview last year, the band were asked which musician from the past they would like to bring back.

To which Starr jabbed, “I’d bring back Vince Neil,” with Zadinia responding, “He’s not dead.” Starr pressed on, saying: “I’d bring back Vince Neil from back in the day because that guy is dead.”

After the comments starting picking up traction, Sixx took to Twitter to write, “The singer in Steal Panther [sic] can go fuck himself … wanna-be band putting down Vince Neil?”

Check out Satchel from Steel Panther interviewed with Pennsylvania’s 97.9x: