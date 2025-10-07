Stella Donnelly continued her album cycle with two big announcements this week.

To celebrate the forthcoming Love and Fortune, out in early November, Donnelly confirmed she will hit the road of the first time since 2023, bringing her new album to crowds in Australia, the UK, and Europe.

The tour kicks off at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Thursday, February 19th, visiting Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth before heading to the Northern Hemisphere through March and April. She’ll be supported at select shows by Ullah and Jack Caby.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 10th, with the UK/EU pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, October 8th at 10am local time. Ticket information for the Australian shows can be found here.

Donnelly also shared new single “Year of Trouble”, saying of the track: “This one is all heart no ego, all pain no gain. I originally tried to make this a dance-floor heartbreak but I was being too ambitious and overthinking it. Julia [Wallace] helped me figure out that I just needed to play it by myself.”

Donnelly’s new track will feature on her Love and Fortune, as will recent single “Feel It Change”, which premiered on Huw Stephens’ BBC 6 Music show, and double A-side single “Baths” / “Standing Ovation”, the Australian singer-songwriter’s first new music since her 2022 album Flood.

According to a press release, Donnelly’s forthcoming album is “a deeply personal and anchored body of work that traces the journey back to herself after a period of profound change.”

Flood made it into the top 30 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Flood, which also made several year-end lists, earned a four-star review from Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“It’s been three years since the stunning debut from Stella Donnelly, Beware of the Dogs, but the absence has only sharpened her sound and introspective songwriting,” the publication wrote.

“The jangling indie-pop gems we’ve come to expect remain, but there are intriguing new layers elsewhere… With its thoughtful mixture of sonic experimentation and classic touches, Flood achieves exactly what a sophomore album should.”

Stella Donnelly’s “Year of Trouble” is out now. Love and Fortune is out Friday, November 7th via Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records (pre-save/pre-order here).