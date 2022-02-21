Stella Donnelly has announced a short Australia tour to take place in April.

“I’m moving to Melbourne for a spell and I’m so excited to do these shows for you all!” the indie pop star wrote on Instagram today. Donnelly has been living in her home state of Western Australia for most of the pandemic.

Donnelly will begin the tour at Ballarat’s Volta on April 14th, before visiting Melbourne, Wollongong, Sydney, Byron Bay, and Brisbane. She’ll then conclude the short tour at The Gov in Adelaide on April 30th (full dates below). The tour will have special guests supporting Donnelly, with these set to be announced soon.

It’s been a while since Donnelly released her acclaimed debut album, Beware of the Dogs, in 2019. Containing hits like ‘Old Man’ and ‘Tricks’, it reached number 15 on the ARIA Album Chart.

The singer recently finished recording her follow-up album to Beware of the Dogs with award-winning producer Anna Laverty (Camp Cope, Courtney Barnett). The album will be her second for Secretly Canadian and is expected to be released at the end of this year.

After completing her Australian tour, Donnelly will immediately head to the U.K. and Europe to support Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on tour. Beginning in Brighton on Sunday, May 22nd, it will end in Amsterdam on Thursday, June 23rd. She’s also scheduled to play at Bilbao BBK Live on Thursday, July 7th (full ticket details here).

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Stella Donnelly 2022 Australia Tour

Thursday, April 14th

Volta, Ballarat, VIC

oztix.com.au

Saturday, April 16th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

oztix.com.au

Wednesday, April 20th

Lalala’s, Wollongong, NSW

moshtix.com.au

Friday, April 22nd

Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney, NSW

moshtix.com.au

Thursday, April 28th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW

FREE SHOW

Friday, April 29th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, April 30th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

oztix.com.au