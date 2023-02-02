Why do one music genre when you can do multiple? Finnish sensations Steve ‘n’ Seagulls take that idea to the extreme in every way.

Making a wild mixture of bluegrass, Finnish folk, rockabilly, and metal, the Northern European band are about to unleash their music on Australian audiences.

Steve ‘n’ Seagulls were added to the Bluesfest Byron Bay lineup today, and while Down Under they’ll also play two sideshows.

You can catch the Finnish five-piece at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on Wednesday, April 5th, and Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Thursday, April 6th (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday February 9th at 12pm AEDT. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, February 7th at 12pm AEDT (sign up here).

Steve ‘n’ Seagulls first gained fame thanks to several music videos shot on their farm that swiftly went viral. Chief among them was their unique take on AC/DC‘s classic ‘Thunderstruck’, which soon racked up over 200 million views on YouTube alone.

All four of the band’s albums have performed well in their home country and on the U.S. Billboard Bluegrass Chart, including 2020’s Another Miracle.

And Aussie audiences should prepare for a wild live performance, with the band becoming fan favourites at festivals around the world, including Wacken Open Air, Sweden Rock, and Les Rencontres Trans Musicales.

Alongside Steve ‘n’ Seagulls, another 17 acts were added to the Bluesfest 2023 lineup today, including ‘European royalty’ Dami Im, who saw her hit song, ‘Sound of Silence’, chart around the world.

Pacific beats favourite Bobby Alu, International Blues Challenge winner Frank Sultana, and U.K. folk-rock icon Frank Turner were also among the 18 new additions.

Steve ‘n’ Seagulls Bluesfest Sideshows

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, February 7th (12pm AEDT)

General sale begins Thursday, February 9th (12pm AEDT)

Wednesday, April 5th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, April 6th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW