As the festival edges ever closer, Bluesfest has added another stellar collection of artists to its already packed 2023 lineup.

18 new acts have been announced today, including ‘European royalty’ Dami Im, who saw her hit song, ‘Sound of Silence’, chart around the world, and viral sensations Steve’n’Seagulls.

Pacific beats favourite Bobby Alu, International Blues Challenge winner Frank Sultana, and U.K. folk-rock icon Frank Turner are also among the 18 new additions.

You can check out all 18 new artists – plus the full Bluesfest 2023 lineup – below. The likes of Beck, Gang of Youths, Elvis Costello, Paolo Nutini, and The Doobie Brothers are already confirmed to be playing the iconic blues and roots festival this year.

“With this Bluesfest announcement for Bluesfest 2023, it is becoming clear that the return of international live artists mixed with great Aussie and Kiwi talent will be seen for the first time in Australia at the level it was before the COVID years,” festival director Peter Noble explained in a statement.

“The line-up is one that I am immensely proud of and 2023 is becoming one of the great Bluesfests. Thank you so much everyone for your support through the hard years, please now come and join us for the celebration.”

Bluesfest is set to take place on Thursday, April 6th until Monday, April 10th. Tickets are still available for the festival via the official website.

Bluesfest 2023 New Artists

Bobby Alu

Buttered

Clarence Bekker Band

Coterie

Dami Im

Daniel Champagne

Dog Trumpet

Electric Cadillac

Frank Sultana

Frank Turner

Hussy Hicks

Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul

Loose Content

Ray Beadle Stax of Blues

Roshani

Round Mountain Girls

Steve Poltz

Steve’n’Seagulls

Bluesfest 2023 Full Lineup

19-TWENTY | ALLISON RUSSELL I THE ANGELS I ASH GRUNWALD I BACKSLIDERS IBECK I BETH HART [EXCLUSIVE] | BIG FREEDIA I THE BLACK SORROWS I BONNIE RAITT | THE BROS. LANDRETH I BUDDY GUY | THE CAT EMPIRE | CHAIN I CHRISTONE ‘KINGFISH’ INGRAM | COUNTING CROWS I THE DOOBIE BROTHERS IELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS | ERIC GALES I EUGENE “HIDEAWAY” BRIDGES I FEMI KUTI & THE POSITIVE FORCE | GANG OF YOUTHS | GREENSKY BLUEGRASS IJACKSON BROWNE | JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT | JOE BONAMASSA [EXCLUSIVE] I JOE CAMILLERI PRESENTS A STAR-STUDDED TRIBUTE TO THE GREATS OF THE BLUES I JON STEVENS | KALEO | KEB’ MO’ BAND | KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD I LACHY DOLEY AND THE HORNS OF CONVICTION | LARKIN POE I LP | LUCINDA WILLIAMS | MARCUS KING I MAVIS STAPLES | MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD | NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS I NIKKI HILL [EXCLUSIVE] I PAOLO NUTINI I ROBERT GLASPER | ROCKWIZ LIVE I ST PAULS & THE BROKEN BONES I THE SOUL REBELS & FRIENDS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TALIB KWELI • GZA • BIG FREEDIA I SOUTHERN AVENUE | SPINIFEX GUM FEAT. MARLIYA I STEVE EARLE | TASH SULTANA | TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE I VINTAGE TROUBLE I XAVIER RUDD I YIRRMAL