Pusha T’s manager, Steven Victor is seen here listening to a snippet of a Jay-Z verse from Pusha’s upcoming album.

A new video snippet of Pusha T’s manager, Steven Victor, has been Tweeted by @OnnThinIce showing off a small portion of the Jay-Z verse that was confirmed to be on the upcoming album. The video features Pusha-T in a red sweater bopping his head and vibing to Jay-Z’s flow with a small group of people sitting in his midst in what appears to be a board room or maybe a listening studio. While the video’s audio quality isn’t great, the voice on the track is clearly Jay-Z’s.

After listening to the video, it sounded like Jay-Z’s verse went something like this, “If fans of [undescernable] but wouldn’t believe it either. I’d be like Jay-Z’s a cheater, I wouldn’t listen to [underscernable] neither. All I know…”

The verse appears to be addressing the multiple cheating allegations and rumours Hov has been accused of throughout his relationship with Beyoncé.

Steven Victor previewed the upcoming Jay Z & Pusha T song 🤯💨 pic.twitter.com/nFvPfT5qBm — OnThinIce (@OnnThinlce) February 21, 2022

In a longer clip from Pusha T’s interview with the mworthofgame podcast, the artist confirms that Jay-Z will be on the upcoming album even though he admits he wasn’t sure if he was supposed to reveal the information early on. Push goes on to talk all three verses he’s been on with Hov and discusses who baked who on each verse, which is definitely open to speculation.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

.@PUSHA_T's manager @StevenVictor teases a new snippet of what sounds like a verse from JAY-Z 👀 pic.twitter.com/jerTodYaVp — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) February 21, 2022

The two hip-hop artists have featured together twice before on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy‘s ‘So Appalled’ and Pusha T’s ‘Drug Dealers Anonymous’ or DDA and will go bar for bar one more time on Push’s upcoming album.

While there has been no release date announced for the upcoming Pusha T album, it has undergone a fair share of teases including Push preemptively calling it “Album of the year,” and sharing what could be the cover art for the anticipated record.