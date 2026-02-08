Steven Wilson has revealed details of a live album that will be released via his new immersive audio platform.

The iconic prog musician has launched Headphone Dust, an audiophile platform which offers high-resolution, 5.1, and Atmos/spatial audio editions of Wilson’s work.

As per Louder Sound, the platform’s first release will be Impossible Tightrope: Live in Madrid, which will become available alongside several other albums: 2013’s The Raven That Refused to Sing in new Dolby Atmos/Binaural Mixes, last year’s The Overview (MKV/FLAC), The Harmony Codex (MKV/FLAC), and Grace for Drowning (FLAC/Stereo & 5.1).

“For some time I’ve been planning to have an online platform where I can focus on making audiophile versions of the things I work on,” Wilson shared (as per Louder Sound). “I love (and am still committed to) the Blu-ray format, but not everyone has the capacity to play these discs, not to mention that these releases need to be limited and tend to go out of print quickly, meaning the audio becomes unavailable.

“So I’m happy to announce that a brand new Headphone Dust high-res audio resource has now launched and will provide a permanent home for my work to be downloaded in high resolution, 5.1 and Atmos / spatial audio. To begin with, I’m concentrating on my solo catalogue, but in time I hope to also be able to include other work with my own bands/collaborations and the many artists I’ve mixed for,” he added.

Wilson continued by explaining that his new live album “is a complete document of the final concert of the European leg of The Overview tour. Recorded in front of a lively Madrid audience, the two-hour-plus show has been mixed from the multitracks in stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos.”

His statement, however, added that there are currently “no plans for any physical release of this recording.”

You can check out Wilson’s new platform in full here.