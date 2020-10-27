In a new interview, Stevie Nicks has spoken out about Donald Trump and his recent diagnosis with coronavirus.

Speaking to Billboard, Nicks revealed that she herself has taken precautions to avoid contracting COVID-19 because she doesn’t want to get something that could “last for the rest of [her] life.”

I don’t have 40 years, I have ten or 15, maybe,” she said, “I want these next ten or 15 years to be brilliant, creative, wonderful years.”

“I am not going to be dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19 because the people in power did not get a hold of this in March,” she said.

While Stevie Nicks admitted she was “sad” that Donald Trump had contracted the virus, she countered that he was in the “best hospital in the world” with a “set of drugs that none of us will ever get.”

“He got a full round of four or five days of steroids; I had really bad pneumonia last year and I hate steroids, because they have really bad side effects, like gaining weight, and they make you very nervous,” she said.

“And so he comes out and he’s like, ‘I have a glow,’ and I’m going, ‘Yeah… you have a steroid glow.”

Nicks went on to reveal that she gained about “six or seven pounds” that she has yet to lose as a result of the medication, which she suggested may also be Trump’s fate.

“What I am laughing about is, just wait until President Trump starts to gain weight — because he will, because everybody does,” she said, “payback’s a bitch, so there you go.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicks also spoke about Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ gaining a new generation of fans thanks to its TikTok virality.

“If the young kids start listening to Fleetwood Mac, start with the first album and just go through them… sit down and be in it for the long run, and you’ll have the best time,” she said.

Check out ‘Edge of Seventeen’ by Stevie Nicks: