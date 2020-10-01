Stevie Nicks has revealed she contacted her ex-bandmate and former partner Lindsey Buckingham after he suffered a heart attack last year.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times (via NME), Nicks revealed that although she hadn’t spoken to Buckingham since he was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, she sent him a letter upon learning of his health scare.

“You better take care of yourself, you better take it easy and you better do everything they tell you and get your voice back and feel the grace that you have made it through this,” she recalled the letter saying.

Nicks also said that she “never planned” for Buckingham to leave the band and that she was “so disappointed” by the decision.

“Any time we re-formed to do a tour or a record, I always walked in with hope in my heart. And I just was so disappointed. I felt like all the wind had gone out of my sails,” she said.

The comments come in what is a busy time for Nicks, who is set to release new track ‘Show Them The Way’ on Friday, October 9.

The song is set to be released alongside a music video directed by Cameron Crowe, the filmmaker behind movie classics including Jerry Maguire and Almost Famous.

Reportedly, the song is inspired by a dream Nicks had in the lead up to the 2008 presidential election, where she performed in front of iconic historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy.

On top of ‘Show Them The Way’, Nick’s live concert film 24 Karat Gold will premiere in select theatres on Wednesday, October 21.

The concert was filmed during her North American tour of the same name that was held between October 2016 and April 2017.

Check out Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham performing ‘Landslide’: