Stevie Nicks has announced the forthcoming release of a live album and concert film, based on her ’24 Karat Gold’ tour.

That tour took place in North America between October 2016 and April 2017 in promotion of Nicks’ eighth solo studio album, 24 Karat Gold – Songs From the Vault, which was released in 2014. The intimate recordings will provide fans with deeper and unrevealed moments.

In 24 Karat Gold The Concert, Nicks will show the process of how she wrote some of her new and classic songs, what the songs meant to her during her time as a solo artist and with Fleetwood Mac, as well as other behind-the-scenes moments from touring.

Footage was taken from her performances in Pittsburgh and Indianapolis during the tour, and the film is produced and directed by Joe Thomas.

Tracks from the studio album will feature prominently, but the concert film will also feature classic hits such as ‘Edge Of Seventeen’ and ‘Gypsy’ to satisfy the more casual fan.

According to the film’s website, the album will be available on vinyl, CD, as well as on streaming services from Friday, October 30th through BMG.

The film will be screened in select cinemas for two nights only, Wednesday, October 21st and Sunday, October 25th, with tickets going on sale next Wednesday, September 23rd, via her own website StevieNicksFilm.com.

There was a reason this concert film happened, according to Nicks herself. “The ’24 Karat Gold Tour’ was my all-time favourite tour,” the singer said in a statement.

“I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans. From me to you – ’24 Karat Gold’.”

To whet the appetite for the film and album’s release, Stevie Nicks has released her live performance of the iconic ‘Gypsy‘, which features in both.

Check out the trailer for ’24 Karat Gold The Concert’: