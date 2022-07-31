UPDATE: Sticky Fingers frontman Dylan Frost has released a statement, posted to Facebook:

“Hey it’s Dizza here – I’m really sorry for last night in Melbourne. I’ve been working hard on myself and will continue to prioritise my health, but I still let a lot of you down. I want to apologise to the fans and my band, our crew and venue staff. The tour has been amazing so far and we wanted to end it big but I just didn’t have it last night and I lost control. We’re working on a new date to make it up to everyone or refunds for those who want them and we will let you know plans soon.”

Fans commented with messages of support:

“These things happen. Stay positive and take care man,” said one person. “Get well brotha! We love you Dylan take care!,” said another.

Sticky Fingers fans in Melbourne got less than they bargained for last night, after frontman Dylan Frost punched a microphone and left the stage just a few songs into their set.

The Herald Sun reported that an apparent technical issue caused the singer to punch his microphone, throw his guitar and leave the stage when the microphone broke during the song ‘Not Done Yet’.

Footage from the set was quickly shared to social media.

“Sticky Fingers frontman Dylan Frost leaving mid show in Melbourne,” one fan captioned their video from deep in the crowd.

It is understood that fans waited 10 minutes after the band left the stage before an organiser announced that the final show of the Australian tour was cancelled.

“Cancel a show for no reason?,” another fan responded. “Dizzas (sic) guitar and microphone kept cutting out and changing volume, going up and down, drums drowned out the whole show and the guitar was almost non existent, he’s trying to do his job with the venue not being adequate enough to hold a concert.”

Fans took to the band’s Facebook account to vent their frustrations.

“So shattered by the cancellation of the show tonight,” Kerri Livesey posted. “Never thought you guys would do something like that. 4 hours travel for 3 songs. WTAF! So how do we get our money back??”

“Can’t wait for you boys to play an ENTIRE show in Melbourne,” joked Tommy Mac.

The band had been touring their latest album, Lekkerboy, which was released in April this year. Saturday night was their second show in Melbourne; Friday night’s performance went off without a hitch.

The band is scheduled to perform at Be Social Fest in Mackay this Saturday, before continuing their tour in New Zealand next month.