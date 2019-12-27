Stone Sour have revealed their plans for 2020, and while new music may be off the cards, they still plan on dropping some unreleased material all throughout the new year.

Stone Sour isn’t going to deliver a new studio album or tour anytime soon, or even in the immediate future, but that doesn’t mean they’re going away completely. Guitarist Josh Rand told Billboard that the band officially plan to share unreleased material, demos and live cuts all throughout 2020.

This means that although the new music won’t be newly recorded, it will still all be unheard tracks from the past. We can’t wait to hear what the demos will sound like from the band.

Though they just released the live album Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno a few weeks ago, Rand confirmed he’ll be releasing a demo or alternate take of one of Stone Sour’s songs every week starting in January. The material dates back to 1992 when the band was just beginning.

“I think it’s going to be really cool, and it’ll give an insight into how we work as a band,” Rand enthused. “It’s an interesting thing to hear stuff in its raw form and not polished like you hear in a finished record. There’s a rawness to it that’s cool.”

The guitarist also vaguely hinted towards some sort of compilation release that will arrive next summer. “It’s a mixture of everything — some live stuff, some demo stuff, some new material that has not been heard,” he explained, adding that he can’t disclose any other details quite yet.

Stone Sour do have some material for the follow-up to 2017’s Hydrograd, but it’s on hold until frontman Corey Taylor fulfils his obligations with Slipknot and his upcoming 2021 solo project which is in the works.

