Stone Temple Pilots are giving Aussie fans a little more love.

The legendary Californian rockers have added two new headline shows to their sold-out Australian tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Purple. With Adelaide and Brisbane shows already packed to the brim, fans in Melbourne and the Gold Coast now have extra chances to witness the magic.

The freshly announced dates include a stop at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on March 2nd and a gig at HOTA, Gold Coast on March 8th. Tickets for these additional shows are on sale now, so don’t snooze if you want to snag your spot.

Aussie rock heavyweights Wolfmother will be along for the ride, warming up crowds with their massive hits.

Released on June 7, 1994, Purple cemented Stone Temple Pilots’ status as alt-rock royalty. The album debuted at No. 1 on the e Mainstream Rock Tracks charts, sold over six million copies, and delivered timeless tracks like “Interstate Love Song,” “Vasoline,” and “Big Empty” (featured in The Crow soundtrack).

Purple was the highly anticipated follow-up to their debut Core, which itself went on to sell over eight million copies and earned the band a Grammy Award.

Following their wildly successful North American Jubilee Tour, Stone Temple Pilots are ready to bring Purple to life for Australian fans. The tour marks their first time back on Aussie soil in years, and they’re pulling out all the stops, performing Purple in full alongside other fan favourites from their iconic discography.

Tickets for all shows are available now, but with multiple dates already sold out, they won’t last long.

Stone Temple Pilots 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Teamwrk Touring

Tickets on sale now at teamwrktouring.com

Friday, February 28th – ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 2nd – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, March 3rd – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, March 5th – NEX, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, March 7th – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, March 8th – HOTA, Gold Coast, QLD

