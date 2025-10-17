Story of the Year have announced details for their eighth studio album which will drop while the band is in Australia for Park Waves festival.

The US post hardcore outfit have confirmed that the record, A.R.S.O.N., will be released on Friday, February 13th via Sharptone Records.

“In a lot of ways, A.R.S.O.N. picks up where [2023 album] Tear Me to Pieces left off,” the band said in a statement.

“We used the same team – Colin Brittain producing again, with the main objective of simply writing great songs. Nothing was forced, no trends were chased, it was simply about getting to the essence of what makes SOTY sound like SOTY: Big guitars, snappy drums, and Dan’s ability to seamlessly oscillate between screaming & singing songs about desperation, loss, and the complexity of relationships.”

To celebrate the news, they’ve also released the new record’s first single, “Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)”. Check it out below.

“Gasoline is a song about hitting your breaking point and saying fuck everything,” guitarist Ryan Phillips said of the new track.

“It’s about being wild and reckless, and giving into the impulse to burn it all down and start anew.”

Story of the Year will hit Australia for Parkway Drive’s festival starting in February 2026 alongside the likes of The Amity Affliction, Northlane and Alpha Wolf. Check out all of the dates below.

Park Waves Festival 2026

Saturday, February 14th

Langley Park, Perth, WA

Friday, February 20th

Adelaide Showground, SA

Sunday, February 22nd

Geelong Showgrounds, VIC

Saturday, February 28th

Caribbean Gardens, Scoresby, VIC

Sunday, March 1st

Bendigo Jockey Club, VIC

Thursday, March 5th

Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, March 7th

Sydney Dragway, Eastern Creek, NSW

Sunday, March 8th

Maitland Showground, NSW

Thursday, March 12th

Queens Park, Toowoomba, QLD

Saturday, March 14th

Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay, NSW*

Sunday, March 15th

Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD

*Subject to final council approval