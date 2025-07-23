Parkway Drive are looking to put a stamp on the Australian festival scene with next year’s Park Waves festival.
Set to kick off in Perth next February, the regional touring festival will make its way through Adelaide, Geelong, Wollongong, Maitland, Byron Bay, and the Sunshine Coast. The lineup features Parkway Drive as headliners, supported by an impressive roster of talent including The Amity Affliction, Northlane, and Alpha Wolf, and Story of the Year.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, frontman of the local metalcore outfit, Winston McCall said while it’s very early to talk about the longevity of Park Waves, he’d love for the event to stay in the Australian festival calendar.
“We’re not aiming to just go like, ‘This is the biggest thing ever’… It’s not Good Things part two and Knotfest or something like that, but… we’re gonna step into that space because it’s needed, and we want to do it,” he said.
McCall added: “I would fucking love for this to be something which sticks around. I’d love for it to be something where we can create a culture around it and continue forward.
“Right now, I just want to be able to provide something for people and it to be rad.”
It comes as the local festival market endures a difficult period that has seen a number of events call off 2025 plans, including Splendour in the Grass, Groovin the Moo and Listen Out.
General public tickets go on sale Thursday, July 24th at 10am local time via parkwavesfestival.com.
Park Waves Festival 2026
Saturday, February 14th
Langley Park, Perth, WA
Friday, February 20th
Adelaide Showground, SA
Sunday, February 22nd
Geelong Showgrounds, VIC
Saturday, February 28th
Caribbean Gardens, Scoresby, VIC
Sunday, March 1st
Bendigo Jockey Club, VIC
Thursday, March 5th
Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, March 7th
Sydney Dragway, Eastern Creek, NSW
Sunday, March 8th
Maitland Showground, NSW
Thursday, March 12th
Queens Park, Toowoomba, QLD
Saturday, March 14th
Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay, NSW*
Sunday, March 15th
Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD
*Subject to final council approval