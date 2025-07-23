Parkway Drive are looking to put a stamp on the Australian festival scene with next year’s Park Waves festival.

Set to kick off in Perth next February, the regional touring festival will make its way through Adelaide, Geelong, Wollongong, Maitland, Byron Bay, and the Sunshine Coast. The lineup features Parkway Drive as headliners, supported by an impressive roster of talent including The Amity Affliction, Northlane, and Alpha Wolf, and Story of the Year.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, frontman of the local metalcore outfit, Winston McCall said while it’s very early to talk about the longevity of Park Waves, he’d love for the event to stay in the Australian festival calendar.

“We’re not aiming to just go like, ‘This is the biggest thing ever’… It’s not Good Things part two and Knotfest or something like that, but… we’re gonna step into that space because it’s needed, and we want to do it,” he said.

McCall added: “I would fucking love for this to be something which sticks around. I’d love for it to be something where we can create a culture around it and continue forward.

“Right now, I just want to be able to provide something for people and it to be rad.”

It comes as the local festival market endures a difficult period that has seen a number of events call off 2025 plans, including Splendour in the Grass, Groovin the Moo and Listen Out.

General public tickets go on sale Thursday, July 24th at 10am local time via parkwavesfestival.com.

Park Waves Festival 2026

Saturday, February 14th

Langley Park, Perth, WA

Friday, February 20th

Adelaide Showground, SA

Sunday, February 22nd

Geelong Showgrounds, VIC

Saturday, February 28th

Caribbean Gardens, Scoresby, VIC

Sunday, March 1st

Bendigo Jockey Club, VIC

Thursday, March 5th

Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, March 7th

Sydney Dragway, Eastern Creek, NSW

Sunday, March 8th

Maitland Showground, NSW

Thursday, March 12th

Queens Park, Toowoomba, QLD

Saturday, March 14th

Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay, NSW*

Sunday, March 15th

Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD

*Subject to final council approval