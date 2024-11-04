Subsonic Music Festival is back to celebrate its 15th anniversary, kicking off from Friday, November 29th, to Sunday, December 1st, on the beautiful Worimi Country at Riverwood Downs, NSW.

Known for its dedication to underground sounds, arts, and culture, Subsonic has solidified its place as one of Australia’s most cherished music festivals.

This year’s musical roster for Subsonic 2024 is nothing short of impressive. The lineup boasts international heavyweights like Radio Slave, Toman, Gene on Earth, Vril, Polygonia, and Viken Arman, bringing global underground vibes to NSW.

Legendary selectors like DJ Zip and Sammy Dee are also set to join the mix, alongside a slew of homegrown talent. Sydney’s rising star Becca Hatch is making her much-anticipated debut, along with Moontide from Byron Bay, Melbourne’s The Oddness, and others.

This year, Subsonic takes things up a notch with a fully BYO policy and a diverse lineup that’s both nostalgic and fresh. Festival Director Scott Commens reflects on the journey, “We’ve come a long way since our first festival, and it’s been incredible to see the community grow and evolve with us.”

“This year’s lineup is a reflection of our journey – a blend of the sounds that have defined us over the years and fresh, innovative artists who are shaping the future of music.”

In addition to the music, Subsonic will offer a range of immersive experiences in The Village space, including serene morning yoga, riverside ice baths, and sound immersion workshops, providing festivalgoers a chance to reset, recharge, and connect.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

At its heart, Subsonic is all about community. The festival has cultivated a loyal following of attendees who return year after year, drawn by the music and a sense of belonging.

“Our community is what makes Subsonic special,” adds Commens. “Whether it’s through a shared love of music, art, or simply the joy of being together in such a beautiful setting, Subsonic is a place where everyone is welcome, and everyone is part of the experience.”

Tickets are on sale now—head to Subsonic’s website for full details. You can suss the stacked lineup here.

Subsonic Music Festival 2024

Location: Worimi Country, Riverwood Downs, NSW

Dates: Friday, November 29th – Sunday, December 1st, 2024

Genres: House, Techno, Reggae, Funk, R&B, Drum & Bass, Neo Soul, UK Garage, Ambient & more