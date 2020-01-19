After an explosive was detonated outside their venue doors, Sum 41 have cancelled two Paris performance dates.

Sum 41 have cancelled their Jan. 17 show at Zenith in Paris following an incident of an explosive device being detonated outside the venue door during load-in. The band have also cancelled their Jan. 18 at Les Etoiles in Paris.

In a statement from the band, they confirm there were no injuries, but they have cancelled the show to ensure the safety of everyone.

The statement reads:

The band are currently in talks to reschedule a makeup show for the cancelled performances, and more information on this will be revealed in the coming days. Fans have been instructed by the band to contact their local Live Nation ticket outlet if they possess tickets.

During load in for tonight’s performance in Paris, an explosive device was detonated just outside of the venue door. Band, crew, the fans in line are all safe, and there were no injuries. Due to the intimate nature of our ‘Personal Space’ performances, we are unable to guarantee the safety of the fans in attendance. We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight’s show has been canceled. More information to follow. For refunds please contact your local Live Nation ticket outlet. We are currently discussing our options to schedule a make up show as soon as possible. Please stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks.

The band are currently on their world tour for their new album Order In Decline with support from Zebrahead.