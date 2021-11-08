Summer Camp Festival, Australia’s first touring pride festival, is set to travel across Australia throughout February and March next year.

Summer Camp Festival is the brainchild of Heaps Gay founder Kat Dopper and Sydney Mardi Gras alumni Grant Gilles and David Gillet. Together, the team have created a ‘summer camp’ for adults, a playground of art and music where everyone is welcome.

Headlining the festival is London’s Years & Years, aka the impossibly charming actor and singer Olly Alexander. It’s been a wild few years for Alexander, who starred in the heartbreaking and beautiful limited series It’s A Sin, collaborated with Lady Gaga on her reimagined version of Born This Way, and duetted with our pop princess Kylie Minogue. Years & Years forthcoming record, Night Call, will arrive on January 7th — and Olly’s appearance at Summer Camp will be one of the first opportunities to hear it live.

Bounce music royalty Big Freedia will make her way to Aus all the way from New Orlean’s. She’s collaborated with the likes of Beyonce, Drake, Lizzo, Kesha, and more. Also crossing The Tasman is Wellington’s Ladyhawke (I have never been more prepared to lose my marbles to ‘My Delirium’.)

Holding it down for homegrown talent are twin icons The Veronicas, Cub Sport Confidence Man, Young Franco, Kinger, Jess B, Sycco, and more.

They’ll be joined by over 150 DJ’s, drag queens, dancers and performance artists.

“After 2 years of cancelled parties, loose event calendars and empty dance floors, I couldn’t be more excited for Summer Camp Festival which will bring together some of my favourite parts of queer culture for massive one-day parties in four cities,” says founder Kat Dopper.

You can find all the tour dates and ticket information below.

SUMMER CAMP FESTIVAL 2022

Summer Camp Festival pre-sale tickets nationally from 9:40am Tuesday, 9th November

with general public on-sale at 10am Tuesday 16th November.

https://summercampfestival.com.au/



Saturday, 26th February

Darwin Showgrounds

Sunday, 27th February

Centennial Parklands, Sydney

Sunday, 6th March

Reunion Park, Melbourne

Monday, 7th March

The Ice Cream Factory, Perth

YEARS & YEARS (UK) (SYD, MELB & PERTH ONLY)

BIG FREEDIA (USA)

THE VERONICAS

CUB SPORT

LADYHAWKE (NZ)

CONFIDENCE MAN

JESS B (NZ)

KINDER

SYCCO

THE MERINDAS

HALFQUEEN (DJ)

JAWBREAKERS

YO MAFIA

and many more to be announced

*Artist line up varies city to city